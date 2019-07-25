BELTON — Services for Ricardo Arizmendi, 79, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Sang Quan officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Arizmendi died Wednesday, July 24, at a local nursing home.
He was born July 18, 1940, to Francisco and Catarina Arizmendi in Mexico. He worked as a machine operator for Artco-Bell for several years.
Survivors include his wife, Christina Arizmendi of Temple; three sons, Juan Fernando Arizmendi of Moody, Ricardo Arizmendi Jr. of Temple and Joel Hernandez of Monterrey; five daughters, Blanca Lorene Arizmendi and Christina Arizmendi, both of Temple, Arlene Arizmendi of Minnesota, Veronica Hernandez of Belton and Maria Hernandez of Austin; five brothers, Cruz Arizmendi of Temple, Manuel Arizmendi of Houston, Emilio Arizmendi of Pharr, Francisco Arizmendi of Harlingen and Luis Arizmendi of Houston; a sister, Rosa Arizmendi of Pharr; 31 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-6 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m.