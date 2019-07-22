BELTON — A Mass of Christian Burial for Richard Glenn Schiller, 78, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton with the Rev. Harry Dean Jr. officiating.
Mr. Schiller died Friday, July 19, at his residence.
He was born June 11, 1941, in Bell County to Nelson and Christine Lueck Schiller. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1959. He married Charlene Hoffman on April 8, 1961. She preceded him in death in 2007. He later married Marlene B. Lastovica on Aug. 9, 2008. He was a farmer and worked at American Desk. He later worked at Texas A&M University. He was the co-owner of Hakco and established Custom Fabrication and Boss Game Systems. He also was a rancher for Lastovica Angus Farm in Temple and Schiller Bar S Cattle and Wildlife Ranch at Millersview. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, RVOS Lodge, Texas Angus Association, Trophy Hunter Association, National Rifle Association, Texas Southwest Cattle Association, and the Bell County Retired School Employees Association. He was a volunteer for Salt and Light Food Pantry, Body of Christ Community Clinic of Belton, Knights of Columbus Fish Fry, The Golden Age Club of Belton, Temple Cultural Activity Center and Bell County Museum of Belton.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, Richard “Ricky” Schiller of Colleyville and Mike Schiller of College Station; a daughter, Tammy Hoskens of College Station; three sisters, Regina Lundy, Anita Wuebker of Chilton and Belinda Williams of College Station; two brothers, Nelson Schiller Jr. of Weatherford and Jim Schiller of Gulf Shore, Ala.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Body of Christ Community Clinic in Belton; or Christ the King Catholic Church Salt and Light Food Pantry, 210 E. 24th Ave, Belton, TX 76513.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.