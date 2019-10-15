Martha “Bertie” Pryor, 92, died Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Pryor was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Belton to Latamore and Susan Taylor Perry. She married Cecil Pryor on Dec. 23, 1945, in Bell County. She was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a daughter, Martha.
Survivors include three children, Cecil Pryor Jr. of Moffat, Bobbie Wetz of Wallis and Susan Moore of Harker Heights; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.