BELTON — Services for Genovefa Mpeka Bell, 82, of Temple will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Mike Baggerly officiating.
Mrs. Bell died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at her residence.
She was born June 16, 1937 in Salonika, Greece, to John and Fani Prada Mpeka. She was raised in Greece and attended school there. She moved to Germany in 1955. She married Jimmie Bell. on Dec. 22, 1966, in Columbus, Ga. He preceded her in death in 2010. She moved to Belton in 1982 and began working as a baker at Belton High School. She worked for BISD for 22 years before retiring in 2004.
Survivors include three sons, Nicholas Mimikakis of Terrell, and Jimmie Bell and Robert Bell, both of Temple; and three grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.