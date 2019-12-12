KILLEEN — Services for Percy Eugene “Gene” Ingraham, 88, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Saturday in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Ingraham died Saturday, Dec. 7, at his residence.
He was born March 1, 1931, in Colorado Springs, Colo., to Leo Earl and Velma V. Brewer Ingraham. He retired after 22 years in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of chief warrant officer III in 1971 at Fort Hood. He married Georgia L Hough and she preceded him in death on Feb. 22, 1995. He had owned several businesses in Bell and Williamson County. He married Leanell Wilson on June 13, 1997.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Michael E. Ingraham, Mark E. Ingraham and Morgan E. Ingraham; four daughters, Tracie Simpson, Marlene E. Ingraham Licklider, Michele E. Ingraham Rector and Roxanne Bledsoe; three brothers; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.