Services for Vernon L. McKenzie, 81, of Temple will be 11 a.m. today in North Belton Cemetery with the Rev. Billy Koinm officiating.
Mr. McKenzie died Thursday, Oct. 10, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Rogers to Ernest C. and Arzena Parker McKenzie. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1956. He attended Temple College and Navarro College. He married Frances Caddell in February 1960. He worked for the Temple Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of Heights Baptist Church and the Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Randy McKenzie of Georgetown; a daughter, Rhonda Powell of Denton; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Heights Baptist Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.