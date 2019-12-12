BELTON — Services for Jo Ann Clark Bilbrey, 83, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in McDowell Cemetery.
Ms. Bilbrey died Tuesday, Dec. 10.
She was born Jan. 6, 1936, in Waco to George and Lizzie Barker Clark.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Bilbrey.
Survivors include a son, Robert Bilbrey; a daughter, Robin Stebbins; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fla. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.