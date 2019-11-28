ROCKDALE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank Ramirez Jr., 53, of Austin and formerly of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rockdale with the Rev. Pedro Castillo officiating.
Burial will be in San Jose Cemetery in Hearne.
Mr. Ramirez died Monday, Nov. 25, at a Round Rock hospital.
He was born April 12, 1966, in Hearne to Frank and Lydia Barrera Ramirez. He was a 1984 graduate of Rockdale High School. He attended Sam Houston State University. He played baseball in the Atlanta Braves organization for two years. He moved to Round Rock and earned an associate degree with Southwestern School of Electronics. He worked as a software technician engineer with Alcoa in Rockdale and Brillo.
Survivors include a son, Kolton Ramirez of Round Rock; his parents of Rockdale; and two brothers, Cruz Ramirez of Cedar Park and Danny Ramirez of Rockdale.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. today at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.