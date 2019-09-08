Helen Marie Kreitz
Helen Marie Kreitz, of Temple, passed from this life to meet our Lord, at 9:15AM, September 5, 2019, at Weston Inn.
She was born in Thrall, TX on August 22, 1929, and graduated from Temple High School and Mary Hardin Baylor College. She taught school in Temple, TX for thirty five years before retiring. She remained a faithful member of the Retired teachers of Temple until very recently.
Her life was dedicated to her parents, students and St. Mary’s Catholic Church was her place of spiritual work for many years.
She faithfully held many positions of leadership at St. Mary’s and she brought Christ in the Eucharist to thousands of people over the years, who were home bound or ill, hospitalized and were unable to come to Mass. One of her deepest pleasures was helping many people study the Catholic faith and find their way into full fellowship with Christ in the Church. She was also a dedicated member of St. Mary’s Altar Society.
She is physically gone from all of us who loved her, but she will be always present to many in all the things she has done to bring joy, peace and Christ to the world around her.
Her parents, Joseph Kreitz and Mary Lena Kreitz preceded her in death in 1997 and 1998. She was a very faithful daughter, who lived many years with her family and cared for them until their deaths.
Services will be: Visitation at 6PM on Sunday, 9/8/19, with Rosary at 7PM at Scanio Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd, Temple, TX. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday 9/9/19 at 10AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S. 7th St., Temple, TX with
Fr. Stephen Nesrsta presiding.
Burial will follow at Bellwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Temple, TX, with a bereavement reception at St. Mary’s following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Corn Hill, TX, St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Mary’s Catholic School in Temple.
YOU ARE LOVED HELEN MARIE, AND MANY PEOPLE CONSIDER YOU A PART OF THEIR FAMILY. May you go in Peace to meet your Saviour.
Paid Obituary