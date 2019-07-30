CAMERON — Services for Michael “Mike” Brinkley, 55, of Cameron will be 11 a.m. today at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Walkers Creek Cemetery near Cameron.
Mr. Brinkley died Sunday, July 28, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 18, 1963, in Odessa to Gary and Rosalind Wade Brinkley.
Survivors include six stepchildren, Hector Vargas and Virginia Dominguez, both of Cameron, Everado Sierra and Fernando Vargas, both of California, Freddie Sierra of Rockdale and Cynthia Vargas of Killeen; his mother of Cameron; and a sister, Lori Vega of Cameron.