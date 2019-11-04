Services for Patsy Taylor, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Taylor died Saturday, Nov. 2, at a local care center.
She was born Jan. 15, 1940, in Alice to Jesse Foy and Norma June Peery. She graduated from Sealy High School in 1958. She received a bachelor’s degree from Sam Houston State University in 1962. She married Gary Taylor on June 3, 1960. She was a teacher at Vandiver, Thornton, Reagan, Meredith and Salado elementary schools and Bonham Middle School in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; three daughters, Suzy Taylor McKinney of Magnolia, Tracey Moore of Washington, Utah, and Wendy Taylor-Tanielian of El Sobrante, Calif.; a sister, Pamela Broeker of Katy; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Taylor Valley’s Baptist Church Musical Outreach, 2497 W. FM 93, Temple, TX 76502; or any charity.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.