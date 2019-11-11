BARTLETT — Services for John Reyes Canavá, 67, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Goodnight Funeral Home in Bartlett.
Burial will be in Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Canavá died Wednesday, Nov. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 1, 1952, in Granger to Fortino and Elvira Canavá. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Estrada; two sisters, Elisa Reyes Canavá of Kempner and Stella Fuentes of San Antonio; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to MultipleSystemAtrophy.org.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.