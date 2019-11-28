Services for Doris Johnson, 89, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. Johnson died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at her residence.
She was born May 13, 1930, near Heidenheimer to Fred and Minnie Krause Lips. She graduated from Temple High School and attended business school. She married Vernon Camp on July 26, 1951. He preceded her in death on Oct. 20, 1954. She married Ralph Bailey Johnson in November 1956. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2001. She worked for the U. S. Department of Agriculture in Temple, retiring Dec. 3, 1986, after more than 20 years of service. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Temple where she was a member of Dawson Sunday School Class, Young-at-Heart and United Methodist Women.
Survivors include a son, Douglas Johnson of Lubbock; two daughters, Sandra Miller of Temple and Elaine Wittmann of Dallas; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and five step- great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Dawson Sunday School Class.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral-Home in Temple.