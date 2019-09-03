CAMERON — Services for Maurina Kelsey Wiese Corley, 79, of Cameron will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at First United Methodist Church of Cameron.
Burial will be in Calvert Cemetery in Calvert.
She died Friday, Aug. 30.
She was born Feb. 17, 1940, in Marlin to Walter Clifford Jr. and Maurine Kelsey Wiese. She graduated from Calvert High School in 1958. She graduated from Baylor University in 1962. She was a teacher, business owner, legal assistant and librarian.
Survivors include two sons, Thomas Danial Corley Jr. of Houston and Allen Shay Corley of Austin; a daughter, Claire Maurine Corley of Dallas; a brother, Calvin Wiese of Robinson; a sister, Anne Halbert of Waco; five grandchildren; and three step-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.