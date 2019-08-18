Services for William Arthur “Billy” Eakin Jr., 67, of Troy will be at a later date.
Mr. Eakin died Thursday, Aug. 15.
He was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Waco to William A. Sr. and Dorothy Daniell Eakin. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a truck driver for Walmart and McGuire Transportation.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Willis Smith; three sons, Chris Eakin, Charles Eakin and Jeremy Eakin; two daughters, Sheree Caldwell and Ashley Farris; two sisters, Nancy Eakin and Kay Williams; a brother, Michael Eakin; and 12 grandchildren.
Untied Tissue Network in Norman Okla., was in charge of arrangements.