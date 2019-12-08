Miles Ellis Oakley “Big O”
Miles Ellis Oakley “Big O”, 65, passed away on Friday, November 29th. after a short illness. Miles chose to donate his body to Texas A&M Health Science Center.
A lifelong resident of Temple, Miles specialized in neonatal respiratory therapy for 30 years. Miles touched many lives in his neonatal career who have stayed in contact with him until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Oakley, and mother, Emojane Fuller. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sandra Peiser Oakley, a brother, two sisters and nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at Sefcik Hall on January 18th from 2 to 6 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bell County Animal Shelter.
Paid Obituary