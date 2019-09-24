WACO — Services for Gordon “Butch” Tallman, 70, of Temple will be 10:45 a.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church of Buckholts.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Tallman died Saturday, Sept. 14, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Everett, Wash., to Charles and Gloria Tallman. He served in the military during the Vietnam War. He married Shawnie Hoag on Sept. 12, 1982. He worked as a subcontractor in housing and small business construction.
Survivors include his wife; three sons, Sean Tallman of Spokane, Wash., and Charles Tallman and Toby Tallman, both of Marysville, Wash.; two daughters, Tanya Hix of Belton and Sarah Tallman of Spokane; a brother, Rick Tallman; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Acremation of Waco is in charge of arrangements.