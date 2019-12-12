MEXIA — Services for Eddie Lee Bookman of Salado will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Holland.
Burial will be in Green Spring Cemetery.
Mr. Bookman died Wednesday, Dec. 4.
He was born Aug. 11, 1936.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Rosemary Bookman; four sons, Eddie W. Bookman, Quincy Gibson-Winn, LaShuan Lloyd and Jermone Jones; a daughter, Patricia A. Young; 19 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
Pearly Gates Funeral Home in Mexia is in charge of arrangements.