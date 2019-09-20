ROCKDALE — Services for Ann Bozeman, 75, of Rockdale will be at a later date.
Mrs. Bozeman died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 19, 1944, in Italy, Texas, to Grady Lee and Venis Louise Dawson Davis. She married Nathan Bozeman on Sept. 21, 1963, in Grapeland. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 21, 2000; and a grandchild.
Survivors include four daughters, Cheryl New of Houston, Venis Graham and Kathy Pelzel, both of Rockdale, and Toni Skaggs of Michigan; a brother, Jimmy Lavoie of Louisiana; two sisters, Emma Lee Herod of Nacogdoches and Adell Frazier of Elkhart; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale is in charge of arrangements.