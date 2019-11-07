Bernie Boyd Wuthrich
Bernie Boyd Wuthrich, age 86, of Belton passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will follow at International Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery in Georgetown.
Bernie was born January 27, 1933 in Taylor, Texas to Edgar Emery and Lillie Louise Riethmayer Wuthrich. He worked as a salesman with Electolux Vacuum until his retirement. He loved to dance and visit with people. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Belton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Wilbert Wuthrich; and brother, Clarence Wuthrich.
He is survived by his companion, Johnnette Lewis; one son, Buddy Wuthrich; two daughters, Sharon Rudolph and Jan Masterson; two brothers, Floyd Wuthrich and Edgar “Sonny” Wuthrich; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the church family at First Baptist Church of Belton.
Paid Obituary