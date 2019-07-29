Services for Roxi Ann Shahan, 73, of Belton will be 10 a.m. today at Memorial Baptist Church.
Mrs. Shahan died Saturday, July 27, at her residence.
She was born April 30, 1946, in Friona to W.C. and Matte Crow Williams. She married Robert Shahan in Belton.
She was preceded in death by a son, Gerald Holland.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; a daughter, Tammy Mathis of Louisiana; a son, Garry Holland of Temple; a sister, Sandra Castleberry of Amarillo; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.