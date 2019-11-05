Services for Cheyenne Lee Boyd, 24, of Moody will be 10 a.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church of Moody.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Ms. Boyd died Friday, Nov. 1, in Moody.
She was born Nov. 8, 1994, in Fort Morgan, Colo., to Duke and Teri Boyd. She was a 2013 graduate of Bruceville-Eddy High School, She worked for Belton Veterinary Clinic. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Moody.
Survivors include her parents of Moody; a sister, Baley Jo Miller of Breckenridge; and her grandparents, Mick and Alicia Price of Fort Morgan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 9430 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759.