Visitation for Ella Jean Fowler, 91, of Temple will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Happy Cemetery in Happy.
Mrs. Fowler died Thursday, Nov. 21, at a local hospital.
She was born Sept. 2, 1928, in Fannin County to Elmo Edwin and Lillie Lee Jenkins Savage. She grew up in Fannin County and attended schools in Trenton and Leonard. She married B.E. “Buck” Fowler on June 28, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2013. They moved to the Panhandle in 1950 and lived there until moving to Temple in 2010. She attended Bethel Church in Temple.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Fowler.
Survivors include a daughter, Donna Estep of Belton; a son, Alan Fowler of Rowlett; a sister, Wanda Willeford of Farmers Branch; a brother, Edwin Savage of Seguin; two grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.