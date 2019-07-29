William Jenkins Whisenant, 85 of Belton, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his home. A visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.
William was born August 7, 1933 to Cyril LeRoy Whisenant and Doris Louise Goodale Whisenant in Cleburne, Texas. He graduated Class of 1950 from Cleburne High School and joined the U. S. Army the same year. He was a proud United States Veteran, having served during both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He married his first wife, Lieselotte Orwat in Monch, Germany December 23, 1963. Upon retiring from the military, William began working for the Sante Fe Railroad until retirement. He was a member of the Masons for over 50 years, and was a member of Key Valley Baptist church since 1996. He married his second wife, Sopha Green September 25, 2005 in Killeen. William enjoyed watching football and the news, but his greatest joys came from spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents; first wife, Lieselotte; and brother, Billy Jack Whisenant. Survivors include his wife, Sopha Whisenant; son, Nicolas Green and wife, Briana; sister, Jimmie Louise Whisenant; and grandchildren, Savannah and Noah Green.