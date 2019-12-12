Services for Carmela Rose Thomas, 96, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Friday, in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Thomas died Monday, Dec. 9.
She was born July 16, 1923, in Syracuse, N.Y., to Anacleto and Clelia Nardiello. She was a real estate agent and political activist.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, John Thomas, in 2008; and by a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, John Thomas of Troy; a daughter, Kibbie Thomas Saxon of Temple; a brother, Mario Nardiello of New York; a sister, Jeanette Hilscher of New York; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles Bonnet Syndrome Foundation (www.charlesbonnetsyndrome.org), or American Foundation for the Blind (afb.org).
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangments.