BELTON — Services for Alberto Ortiz Sr., 97, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday at New Jerusalem Church in Belton with the Rev. Alberto Ortiz Jr. and the Rev. John Ortiz officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Ortiz died Thursday, Aug. 8, at a Belton care facility.
He was born June 12, 1922, in Beeville to Juan and Maria Elutera Ortiz. He grew up in Beeville and moved to Belton in 1966. He worked as a farmer, and was a member of New Jerusalem Church in Belton. He married Candelira Gonzalez in 1941.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 1985.
Survivors include five sons, Bertoldo Ortiz, Alberto Ortiz Jr. and Wally Ortiz, all of Belton, Jerry Sanchez of McGregor and John Ortiz of Jarrell; seven daughters, Maria Paiz of Virginia, Adelada Castillo of Indiana, Cristela Meed of Arizona, Janie Hernandez, Angie Leal, Sandra Gauna, all of Belton, and Susie Rangel of Moody; two brothers, Juan Ortiz and Pedro Ortiz; 40 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; and 21 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.