Norma Jean Kelso
Norma Jean Shehorn Bartek Kelso was born in Big Hill, Texas (near Groesbeck in Limestone County) on August 30, 1929. After a brief illness, Mrs. Kelso passed away peacefully at St. David’s Round Rock Hospital on June 12, 2019 with her daughter and son-in-law at her side. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Katie Shehorn. At the age of 5, she moved to Temple and lived there until 2001 when she relocated to live with her daughter in Round Rock. It was there she became affectionately known as “Queenie.”
Norma Jean married Jerry Bartek in 1945, and they were married for 18 years until his passing in 1964. They attended Immanuel Baptist Church. She later married Robert C. Kelso, and they were married for 32 years until his passing in 1995. They were active members of Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church.
She attended Temple High School, Temple Jr. College, and graduated with honors from Mary Hardin Baylor with a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education. After teaching 2nd and 3rd grades for Temple ISD, she retired after 32 years of service.
In her later years, Queenie worked hard to keep up her technology knowledge and enjoyed learning new skills on her iPad and desktop computer. A highlight of her day would be listening to inspirational teachings, biographies, and motivational recordings.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay Bartek Norton, and son-in-law, Dean Harris, of Round Rock. Other survivors include numerous members of the Jerry Bartek and Robert Kelso families, along with several Shehorn nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20th at 2:00 p.m. at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church in Temple, to be followed by a meal in the Fellowship Hall.
A private burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.
