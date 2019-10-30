Services for Isaac Vincent Espinoza, 17, of Harker Heights will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Espinoza died Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Walker County.
He was born Dec. 28, 2001, to Norma Espinoza and Damonte Bookman in Temple. He attended school in Bell County.
Survivors include his mother of Temple; his father of Harker Heights; seven brothers, Richard Lopez, Joseph Espinoza, Damonte Bookman Jr., Jesse Gonzales Jr., Keyon Bookman and Benjamin Espinoza Gonzales, all of Temple, and Dal’Zion Bookman of Round Rock; four sisters, Iryanna Gonzales, Siara Bookman, Deseree Bookman and Sirinty Bookman, all of Temple; and his grandparents, Nelda P. Gazder of Temple, Eddie Bookman of Jonesboro and Pam Freeman of Belton.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.