A Mass of Christian Burial for Miguel Angel Santos, 57, of Temple will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. Francisco Rodriguez III officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Santos died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at a local hospital.
He was born Oct. 13, 1962, in Temple to Raymond and Rosa DeLaRosa Santos. He graduated from Temple High School in 1981. He received a nursing degree from McLennan Community College. He received a master’s of nursing from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. He worked for Cedar Crest Hospital.
Survivors include three brothers, Luis Santos of Temple, and Jose Santos and Juan Santos, both of Austin; and two sisters, Margaret Rivera and Rosa Maria Bautista, both of Temple.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.