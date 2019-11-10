BELTON — No services are planned for Stacey Voelker Kimbro, 63, of Bartlett.
Mrs. Kimbro died Saturday, Nov. 2, at her residence.
She was born March 1, 1956, in Ohio to James Lloyd and Silvia Hibben Voelker. She was a veterinarian technician in Georgetown.
Survivors include two sons, John Voelker of San Diego and Colton Rogers of Temple; five daughters, Bambi Barnett of Temple, Desiree Lange of Thorndale, Paige Lewis of Waco, Rikki Green of Holland and Samantha Jo Kimbro of Granger; 14 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.