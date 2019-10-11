BELTON — Services for Joe Pleymon Pruett, 81, of Gatesville will be 10 a.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Pruett died Wednesday, Oct. 9.
He was born April 7, 1938, in Bell County to William Leslie and Imodene Carlisle Pruett. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a flight engineer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Barbara Pruett.
Survivors include two sons, Curtiss Pruett and Joseph “Joe Joe” Pruett; two daughters, Karen Shepard and Vickie Kotrla; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home, c/o Resident Donation Fund; 1424 MLK Jr. Lane, Temple, TX 76504.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.