CASTROVILLE — Services for Georgina Luzilla “Jo-L” Cantu, 27, of San Antonio and formerly of Temple will be 4 p.m. Aug. 4 at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home in Castroville.
Miss Cantu died Friday, July 19.
She was born Nov. 25, 1991, in Temple to Leonel Leonardo “Leo” Jr. and Deborah “Deb” Huntington Cantu. She graduated from Warren High School in 2010. She attended Northwest Vista College. She worked at Audie Murphy VA Hospital.
Survivors include her parents of San Antonio; two brothers, Leonel “Nash” Cantu III and Lorenzo Cantu, both of San Antonio; and her grandparents, Leonel Leonardo Cantu Sr. of Bryan and Georgia Huntington of Surprise, Ariz.
Memorials may be made to the city of San Antonio Animal Care Services.