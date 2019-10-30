Services for John Henry “Cat Daddy” Thomas, 65, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home n Temple with the Rev. George Feagin and the Rev. Johnnie Mae Rayson officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Thomas died Thursday, Oct. 24 at his residence.
He was born April 9, 1954, to Lonnie Wayne Sr. and Robirda Thomas Ockelberry in Temple. He attended Dunbar High School. He was a member of Bethel I.M. Church in Temple, where he served as an usher. He joined the U.S. Army in 1971, serving for six years. He later joined the National Guard. He worked as a truck driver for city of Temple water and sewer department. He later worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs at the VA hospital, serving for more than 30 year
Survivors include his father of Temple; two sons, John Henry Harris of Temple and MaKenzie Lewis of Houston; four daughters, Brittany Thomas of Virginia, Anita Mayzone of Houston, and LeVelva Thomas and Ebony Thomas, both of Orange; a brother, Adell Murphy of Fort Worth; three sisters, the Rev. Johnnie Mae LaVan-Rayson, Carolyn Ann Ockelberry Anthony and Barbara Ann Stokes, all of Temple; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.