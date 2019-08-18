Funeral services for Taylon Ray Lujan, age 19 of Seminole, Texas was held Monday, August 5, 2019 at Templo Nazareth Assembly of God Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tony Cruz officiating. Burial followed at Gaines County Cemetery. All services were under the direction of Boyer Memorial Chapel in association with Boyer Funeral Home.
Taylon Ray Lujan was born December 27, 1999 in Temple, Texas to Margarita (Arredondo) and Carlos Lujan II. His greatest accomplishment was graduating from Seminole High School in May of 2019. He had future plans to attend UTI in Irving, Texas to major as an auto mechanic technician. He always enjoyed working on his truck, driving around in his truck, watching movies, and listening to music. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends. His dream was to one day travel to Tokyo, Japan.
Taylon Ray Lujan passed away July 29, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. He is preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, Charlie Lujan; his paternal great-grandmother, Vickie Rodriguez; and his maternal great grandmother, Mandy Washington.
He is survived by his parents, Carlos Lujan II and wife Margarita of Seminole, Texas; two brothers, Damian Lujan and Charlie Lujan both of Seminole, Texas; paternal grandparents, Carlos Lujan, Jr. and wife Lisa of Temple, Texas; maternal grandparents, Juan M. Arredondo and wife Teresa of Seminole, Texas; and his paternal great-grandmother, Helen Lujan of Seminole, Texas.