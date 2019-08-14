WACO — Services for Otis Ben Reeders, 75, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Wayman Chapel A.M.E. Church in Tempe with the Rev. W. E. Robertson officiating.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Monday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Reeders died Thursday, Aug. 8, in Belton.
He was born June 13, 1942, to John “Johnnie” and Catherine Williams Reeders in LaGrange. After graduating from Dunbar High School in Temple, he attended Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins for a year before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He retired after 30 years of service, serving in Vietnam and Germany. He later attended Texas State Technical Institute in Waco, where he graduated with honors. On July 5, 1974, he married Edna Merle Beale in Belton. He was a longtime member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple. After retiring from the military, he worked 17 years at the Temple Veterans Administration center.
He was preceded in death by a son and two grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; five daughters, Cathy Reeders, Joyce Beale, Sharon Burton and Jackie Beale-Blunson, all of Temple, and Cynthia Beale of Fayetteville, N.C.; two brothers: David Reeders of Temple and Curtis Reeders of Richmond, Va.; eight sisters, Annie Harris, Wanda Bell, Debbie Woodard, Debra Jenkins and Deborah Brooks, all of Temple, Geraldine Colbert of Fort Worth, Doris Farmer of Houston, Dora Middleton of Killeen and Mary Edwards of Dallas; 14 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.