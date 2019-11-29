BELTON — Services for Albert Barney Jordan, 81, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church in Belton.
Mr. Jordan died Wednesday, Nov. 27, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 16, 1938, in Corsicana to Edgar and Bertha Ford Jordan. He graduated from Corsicana High School and Navarro Junior College. He received a bachelor’s degree from East Baptist University. He received a master’s degree from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as minister of music at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Shreveport, La., Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Garland, East Sherman Baptist Church in Sherman, First Baptist Church in Littlefield, First Baptist Church in Vernon and First Baptist Church in Paris, Texas. He served as assistant chaplain at Cal Farley Boys Ranch in Amarillo and served as pastor of Joy Baptist Church in Joy and Keys Valley Baptist Church in Belton. He also was a minster of the Alpine Resort Ministry in Creede, Colo. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton. He served as a chaplain with Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda Boughton Jordan; a son, Byron Jordan; two daughters, Lorna Jordan Sibley and Joanna Jordan Thomasson; a brother, Wesley Jordan; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Belton “Faithful God, Faithful Future” Building Fund.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the church.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.