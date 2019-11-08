Henry Wallace Hegar
1936-2019
Henry Wallace Hegar, 83, of Holland passed away peacefully at his home on November 5, 2019. Henry was born in Hubbard, Texas on January 7, 1936. His parents were Jerry and Mary Bolf Hegar.
After graduating from Holland High School in 1954, he enlisted in the US Navy for four years and the reserve for two years. In 1959, he went to work for Braniff Airways as an avionic technician until its bankruptcy in 1982. Then he worked as an Avionics Instructor for Mountain View College, A&P Instructor for Texas Aero Tech, and as a Maintenance/Flight Instructor for Dalfort Training before working at Southwest Airlines as a Technical Instructor for 10 years before retiring in 2002.
Henry earned his Associated Degree from Mountain View College in 1977.
After retirement, Henry loved being outdoors working with his birds—guineas, ducks, geese, turkeys, chickens, roosters, and peacocks. His family, especially his grandchildren, was the delight of his life. Henry enjoyed working in the community. He was active in working Bingo, volunteering at the Granger Food Bank, participating in School fundraisers and serving as the Commander of the American Legion Post 526. Henry hosted Cowboy Church at the Hegar Farm for 10 years, and in 2012, he was elected the “Man of the Year” for Holland.
On November 9, 1960, he married Kathryn Weige in Fort Worth, Texas, the love of his life. They had two daughters, Sonya Michelle and Jill Andrea.
Henry is preceded in death by his parents Jerry and Mary Hegar, four brothers: Daniel, Edwin, Robert and Frank; and two sisters: Lillie Anna Foster and Gladys Janett Hegar.
Henry, a devoted family man, is survived by his brother, John Allen Hegar of Terrell, Texas; his wife of 59 years, Kathryn Hegar; daughters Sonya Hegar Schneider and husband Fred Schneider of Frisco, Texas and Jill Hegar Wood and husband Eiland Wood of Greeley, Colorado. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Dr. Randi Wood of Parker, Colorado; Travis Schneider of Berkeley, California; and Austin Schneider of College Station, Texas; plus many nephews and nieces, all dear to his heart.
Memorials may be made to the Holland Volunteer Fire Department.
Viewing will be held at the Broecker Funeral Home, 949 West Village Road, Salado, Texas, on Friday, November 8, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. Services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Holland. Burial will be in the Bartlett City Cemetery with military honors followed by gathering at the SPJST Hall at Holland.
For condolence messages, please sign the guest book at Broeckerfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary