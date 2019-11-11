CAMERON — Services for Lazaro Felipe Vargas Zaleta, 45, of Ben Arnold will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Zaleta died Thursday, Nov. 7, in Franklin.
He was born Aug. 24, 1974, in Mexico to Lazaro Vargas Valera and Josefa Zaleta Martinez. He married Maria del Consuelo Fuentes. He was a heavy equipment operator and agricultural engineer.
Survivors include his wife of Ben Arnold; a stepson, Juan Fuentes of Ben Arnold; three stepdaughters, Valerie Ramirez of Cameron, and Jennifer Ramirez and Jocelyn Fuentes, both of Ben Arnold.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.