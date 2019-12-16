BELTON — Services for Santos Grigsby, 69, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Grigsby died Friday, Dec. 13, at a local hospital.
She was born Aug. 21, 1950, in Raymondville to Teresa and Jesus Guerrero.
Survivors include her husband, James Grigsby of Temple; three sons, Ismael Moreno, Job Moreno and Kevin Moreno; three daughters, Irma Collins, Saby Moreno and Monica Nieto; two stepsons, Billy Grigsby and James Grigsby II; a stepdaughter, Debra Crotty; two sisters, Josefina Garza and Olga Guerrero; and 32 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at the funeral home.