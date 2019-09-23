A Mass of Christian Burial for Virginia Eitel Marler, 62, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Kurtis Wiedenfeld officiating.
Mrs. Marler died Saturday, Sept. 21, at an Austin hospital.
She was born Oct. 30, 1956, in Rosebud to Santos and Bicenta Vargas Nava. She graduated from Rosebud High School. She attended Temple College. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. She worked for the Bell County Health District. She also was an elementary school teacher. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Forrest Marler of Troy; two sons, Richard Eitel and Jason Eitel, both of Troy; two brothers, Pete Nava of Tucson, Ariz., and Alfred Nava of Austin; a sister, Dora Petty of League City; and three grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any local school.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.