Services for Billy Carl Gillon, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Temple.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Gillon died Sunday, Oct. 20, in Killeen.
He was born Oct. 17, 1925, in Reagan to George and Arlevia Gillon. He was a founding member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. He was a deacon. He served as a sergeant in the US Army during World War II. He married Ruthie Lee Smith on July 4, 1946.
Survivors include a sister, Verta Shelby; three children; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. today at W.H. Littles & Sons Mortuary in Temple.