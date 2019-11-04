Services for Stevan D. Tutor, 61, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple with John Brinkley officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Tutor died Wednesday, Oct. 30, in Temple.
He was born July 15, 1958, in Temple to Ray Van and Darnall Edith Piel Tutor. He married Beatrice Hernandez in 1980. He was a roofer. He was a member of the Sportsman and Fishing Club of Belton and Meadow Oaks Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Katie and Jennifer; and a son, Stevan Ray.