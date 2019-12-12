John Edward Cardenas
John Edward Cardenas, age 75 of Temple, formerly of Houston, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at a local care center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church with Rev. John Guzaldo and Rev. James Ekeocha as celebrants. Inurnment will follow at the St. Luke Catholic Church Columbarium.
Mr. Cardenas was born on September 16, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Edward Cardenas and Germaine Sigard Cardenas. He attended schools in Houston and graduated from San Jacinto High School. He worked at Western Airways in Sugarland. John moved to Temple six years ago to be close to family. He was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church and was a kind and generous person, always willing to help and serve his family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and one sister.
Survivors include three sisters, Jo Edith Watt of Tulsa, OK; Claudette (Michael) Hawkins of Temple, TX; Georgette (Rob) Prisco of Aurora, IL; and several nieces and nephews: Trevor (Teri) Watt, Adrienne (Michael) Nesser; Carolyn (Dan) Byrd, Jonathan (Mary) Hawkins, Allison Hawkins, Daniel Hawkins, Evan Cardenas, Eliot Cardenas, Alan Cardenas, Stephanie (Farman) Mesdaghi, Marisa (Kevin) Boedewig, and one grandniece and seven grandnephews.
The family wishes to extend a special “Thank You” to the staff at Senior Care of Marlandwood West for their compassionate care of John the past year.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
