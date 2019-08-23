Services for Melba M. Baker, 85, of Holland will be 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Holland.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Baker died Wednesday, Aug. 21.
She was born March 1, 1934, in Cisco to Thomas Edgar and Cleo Carlisle Davis.
Survivors include her husband, William Henry “Buddy” Baker Jr. of Holland; two daughters, Nissa Walker of Holland and Yvette Holland of Pearland; a brother, Jerry Kent Davis of Cisco; a sister, Eureta Kathryn “Katie” Schmidt of Cameron; five grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.