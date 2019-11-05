A Mass of Christian Burial for Juliana Buckholt Olbrich, 95, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Olbrich died Monday, Nov. 4, at a local care facility.
She was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Westphalia to Frank and Julia Frei Buckholt. She married Paul Olbrich, and he preceded her in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Joan Miller of Georgetown; a son, Mark Olbrich of Burlington; a brother, Allie Buckholt; two sisters, Lucy Halfmann and Louise Lange; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the church, with a rosary at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow the services.