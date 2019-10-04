No services are planned for Libbie Helen Jansky, 102, of Temple.
Mrs. Jansky died Thursday, Oct. 3.
She was born Oct. 3, 1917, in Bell County. She married George Jansky Jr. in April 1932. She worked for Johnnie’s Cleaners. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, St. Mary’s Alter Society, the Quilting Club and the Bereavement Committee at St. Mary Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include three daughters, Catherine Skrabanek, Jeanette Hundle and Carolyn Ordner; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.