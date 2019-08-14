Services for Douglas “Doug” Victor Masters, 65, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Allen Liles officiating.
Mr. Masters died Thursday, Aug. 8 at his residence.
He was born July 10, 1954, in Guelph, Ontario, Canada to Victor and Mary Evans Masters. He attended college to be a certified diesel mechanic. He worked as a truck driver and transportation supervisor, and most recently worked for Lone Star Grading. He married Danna Hill on July 21, 1990, in Temple.
Surivors include his wife; his children, George Dotson, Jennifer Smith, Nathan Dotson, Mandi Masters, Carey Young and Sarah Rainey; two brothers, Robert Donald Masters and James Masters; and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 9-945 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.