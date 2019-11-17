BELTON — Services for Sharon Loraine Berry Doran, 75, of Belton will be 3 p.m. today at First Baptist Church in Belton with the Rev. Andy Davis officiating.
Burial will be in Middle Verde Cemetery near Camp Verde, Ariz.
Mrs. Doran died Saturday, Nov. 16, at a Temple hospital.
Sharon was born Feb. 5, 1944, in Anaheim, Calif., to James and Verda Magerrel Berry. She graduated from Venice High School in California. She received a bachelor’s degree. She married Gary Doran in Camp Verde in 1991. She worked for John Mahon Accounting in Cottonwood, Ariz. She was a member of First Baptist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013; and a daughter, Julie Barnhart.
Survivors include a son, Jamey Evans of Camp Verde; a daughter, Jessica Teacutter of Belton; a brother, Ron Embly of Camp Verde; 10 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.