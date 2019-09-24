ROCKDALE — Services for Harold “Slim” Eugene Rowland, 92, of Taylor will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Dr. Travis L. Summerlin officiating.
Burial will be in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Rockdale.
Mr. Rowland died Monday, Sept. 23.
He was born Jan. 17, 1927, in Rockdale to Vernon Eugene and Edith Williams Rowland. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Esther Blomquist. He worked at Dixon Gun Plant and for Western Electric. He also worked for Bell Telephone Co. in Taylor and Alcoa. He also was a teacher at Taylor High School. He was president of a local union. He was a founder of the Rockdale Credit Union.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a daughter, Ruth Blackwell; and a grandchild.
Survivors include two sons, James Rowland of Taylor and Paul Rowland of Thrall; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.