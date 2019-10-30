Services for Alicea “Lisa” Jacqueline Shafer, 48, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Baptist Church in Temple with the Rev. Daniel Crowther officiating.
Mrs. Shafer died Sunday, Oct. 28
She was born Jan. 19, 1971, in Florence, Colo., to Lillie Philpot Moore and Herbert Fish. She moved to Rogers in the 1980s and graduated from Rogers High School in 1990. She worked at various jobs throughout her life including a CNA, a phlebotomist, a receptionist and a customer service representative at Cefco.
Survivors include her husband of 22 years, Chad Shafer; three daughters, Adrienne Piedra, Brianna Shafer and Carissa Shafer, all of Temple; two brothers, Gene Fish of Temple and Eric Moor of Holland; and a sister, Sandra Fish of New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward a GoFundMe account set up by Brandy Lourcey to help the family with expenses.
Visitation will be 10:30-10:50 a.m. Saturday at the church.